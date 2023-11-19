Orillia OPP Investigating Stabbing On Friday

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a stabbing at an Orillia residence.

On November 17th, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Orillia OPP officers, and Georgian Ambulance Paramedics, responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Barrie Rd in the City of Orillia. Officers located an injured person inside their residence. The injured person was transported to an Orillia Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation has revealed that the suspect or suspects assaulted the victim while they were outside their residence and that the assault then continued inside the residence. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be made available as the investigation continues.

The Orillia OPP considers this an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety