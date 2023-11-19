HTC Presents ‘Stocking Stuffer Showcase’ At Music On Main

Attention all shoppers! Want an exclusive sneak peek at all the hottest local stocking stuffers for 2023? Join HTC for our first Stocking Stuffer Showcase!

This brand new event promises to be a fun night to kick off the holiday season while supporting local businesses! Here’s how it works: You start by looking at and sampling all the best local holiday products for the upcoming gift-buying season from over 20 local businesses. Then, you raise your paddle and try to win the items! To cap off the night, we have an amazing dance party hosted by DJ Michelle Ensom.

“If you’re unsure what this event is, it is simply avid shoppers getting together to win prizes, get holiday shopping lists in check and celebrate with an 80s/90s dance party. The HTC is always thinking of new and exciting ways to show support to our invaluable local business owners, so we’re hoping this showcase grows even bigger next year. We have over 20 stocking stuffer prizes to give away and are so grateful to every business who has been a part of this new initiative. We also want to thank our sponsor, GB Plumbing, for their fantastic support.”

Stocking Stuffer Showcase takes place Saturday November 25th at Music on Main (7 Main Street W) and is sponsored by GB Plumbing. Special thanks to the United Way Community Recovery Fund. The event starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org