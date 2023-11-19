Santa’s Village Announces Upgrades And Expansion With Experienced Leadership

In an exciting turn of events, Santa’s Village, the cherished theme park tucked

away in the heart of Muskoka, is announcing its biggest expansion yet, planned for the 2024 season. This ambitious project is set to delight both new and returning visitors with several unique attractions and interactive surprises.

Perhaps most anticipated are three exciting, Muskoka themed, additions to the park’s list of rides, including: Fly Fishin’, Falcon’s Nest and Moose on the Loose

Steering the sleigh at Santa’s Village is the newly appointed General Manager, Bob Montgomery, who boasts an impressive track record of success across major global attractions including Darien Lake, Canada’s Wonderland, Legoland Group, and Herschend Family Entertainment. Armed with decades of leadership and a vision to evolve the park experience, Mr. Montgomery is keen on broadening the age appeal of the park’s rides to introduce more exhilarating adventures, as well as enhancing the food and beverage offerings and overall visitor experience.

“With our upcoming expansion, we’re looking to broaden the horizons of what Santa’s Village can offer,” shared Bob Montgomery. “It’s not just about new rides; we’re enhancing the overall experience. Our mission is to craft attractions that capture the imagination and create lasting memories through engaging, immersive and interactive experiences. We’re also dedicated to maintaining the cherished traditions and nostalgia that generations of visitors have come to love at Santa’s Village.” explains

Montgomery, reflecting on the balance of innovation with tradition.

In the lead-up to the festive season, Santa’s Village is set to launch its renowned Santafest on November 18, transforming the park into a spectacular Winter Wonderland. With fresh attractions and new horizons in store, the park is preparing for a bright and thrilling future, all the while honoring the magic and tradition that have made it a beloved destination for generations.

For detailed information regarding tickets, hours of operation and Santafest please visit: santasvillage.ca