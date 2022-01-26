Four Patients, One Staff Member Test Positive For COVID At South Muskoka Hospital

Outbreak status has been declared in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) after four patients and one staff member on a medical inpatient unit at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-positive patients along with high-risk contact patients have been placed in isolation and only those patients at SMMH are not permitted to have visitors.

Further outbreak management protocols continue, including enhanced cleaning practices and COVID-19 testing, in line with public health direction.