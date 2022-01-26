Fatal Accident At Telecommunications Tower In Minden Hills

Haliburton Highlands OPP are assisting with a death investigation at a worksite in the Township of Minden Hills.

On January 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP was contacted by Haliburton County Paramedic Services (EMS) for a worker who had fallen from a telecommunications tower on Davis Lake Road in the Township of Minden Hills.

Initial investigation indicated that workers were onsite working on a tower this morning when one of the workers fell and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Jacob Lundrigan of Tilbury.

Both the federal and provincial Ministry of Labour (MOL) have been notified and are investigating.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) and the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation.