COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics For Children Coming Soon To Select Schools

Under the direction of the Ministry of Health and in collaboration with local school boards, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children in select elementary school locations beginning the week of January 31. The clinics will operate during school hours for eligible students (Kindergarten to Grade 8 with parental consent) and staff of the host school. Clinic hours will be extended into the evenings for these same individuals, as well as for parents, families from neighbouring schools and all other eligible community members.

More information about school clinic locations, hours and how to provide consent will be shared publicly as school clinic location details are finalized with school boards.

“Getting your child vaccinated is the best way to protect them from COVID-19, including severe illness or complications,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, associate medical officer of health for SMDHU. “Serious side effects from the vaccine are rare with the majority being mild, like those seen in adults and older children. We also know that participating in school and other extra-curricular activities are essential to a child’s overall well-being, and that vaccination may allow children to participate with fewer disruptions.”

The vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds continues to be offered at community clinics throughout Simcoe Muskoka by appointment or walk-in for first and second doses. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to book their child’s vaccine appointment at the earliest opportunity using the online COVID-19 vaccination portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 for appointments at health unit community clinics. Additional vaccination options include appointments through the Barrie and Community Family Health Team, at participating pharmacies and some primary care providers.

SMDHU encourages parents and guardians to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with their children before their appointment. If parents or students have questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination, individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care providers.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone in the school community must continue to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Measures include completing the COVID-19 school and child care screening tool, staying home when feeling ill, maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres from those living outside of your household and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible, covering your cough, and washing your hands regularly.

Additional Information for parents and caregivers about the vaccine is available on the health unit’s website, including answers to frequently asked questions, and helpful resources about making the vaccination experience a positive one for your child.