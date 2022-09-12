Foundry Park Design Plan Community Workshop Takes Place Sept. 21

Members of the public are invited to learn more about the Foundry Park Design Plan project at a Community Workshop taking place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room on the first floor at the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.).

Through the 2022 budget process, Orillia Council approved funding to complete the community consultation and design work required to explore the feasibility of constructing a new skateboard park and playground at Foundry Park, located at 255 West St. S.

“Foundry Park is home to the Orillia Recreation Centre, which has become a popular destination for families. Through community engagement, including workshops and surveys, the City is exploring the design of a potential skateboard park and playground at Foundry Park to add to the amenities the City can offer to our community. We are hopeful that residents of all ages will attend the workshop and take the survey to provide valuable feedback on the design plans,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The City of Orillia has retained New Line Skateparks for the purposes of completing community consultation, design, and construction documentation for the potential skatepark and playground project.

The Sept. 21 Community Workshop is the first of three workshops the City will be hosting for this project and will focus on the potential skateboard park. The workshop will begin with a presentation introducing the project team and objectives, an overview of the skatepark development journey, and a case-study-based review of modern concrete skateparks and the activities they facilitate. Attendees will become familiarized with the design project and a vast array of skatepark possibilities.

An interactive exercise will follow the presentation to help determine the direction for the development of a modern skatepark design.

While funding has not yet been allocated for the construction phase of the Foundry Park Design Plan, the community engagement will help position the City to move the project forward and explore future funding opportunities.

The public is encouraged to attend the Sept. 21 Community Workshop for a 6 p.m. start; however, participants can also drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m. For those who cannot attend, an online survey will be available from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7 at orillia.ca.

For questions about the Foundry Park Design Plan project or community engagement opportunities, please contact the Manager of Park Planning and Development in the Development Services and Engineering Department at 705-325-2060 or jmcmullen@orillia.ca.