Childcare Pilot Program Launches At Phelps Public School

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is pleased to announce that a new Before and After School Childcare Program will be opening at Phelps Public School for the 2022-2023 school year. This pilot project is in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario and is set to open Sept. 19, 2022.

The programming at Phelps was made possible this year thanks to data obtained in the annual childcare viability survey, which is supported by the Nipissing and Parry Sound Social Services Administration Boards. Due to an increase in school-aged children in the Phelps catchment area, NNDSB and YMCA of Northeastern Ontario felt that a pilot program was viable.

Board Chair Jay Aspin emphasized that, “This partnership is a clear example of our board proactively engaging with staff, parents and communities to provide a supportive learning environment, furthering our board’s strategic commitment to Excellence in Relationships. Caren Gagne, our trustee representative in this area, has worked effectively to help make this happen for the benefit of the students and parents of Phelps Public School”.

“This is great news for the families of Redbridge and area,” said Gay Smylie, Superintendent of Education responsible for Early Years. “Providing a seamless day for children to enjoy high quality childcare programming before and after the school day limits the transitions and keeps kids within their local community. It’s a win-win for our students and our families which is why we are so thankful to the YMCA for taking on this program.”

Before school care will begin at 7 a.m. and after school care will run until 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Families looking for more information or to register can contact Shelley Ann Trottier with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario at 705-752-3277 or email shelleyann.trottier@ymcaneo.ca