Events And Festivals In Bracebridge Get Funding Boost

The Town of Bracebridge is receiving up to $32,745 from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport as part of the Reconnect Ontario 2022 program. This funding will go towards enhancing the annual Festival of Lights event that kicks off the holiday season in downtown Bracebridge.

This additional funding will support up to half of eligible expenses, including substantial seasonal lighting upgrades to Memorial Park and the expansion of entertainment and activities. The annual Festival of Lights event takes place in Memorial Park and sees thousands of people visit downtown Bracebridge to enjoy the beautiful light display, live entertainment, and holiday shopping. Planning for this year’s festival is underway with an anticipated date of mid-to-late November.

The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) is receiving $26,899 from the same fund to support the return of the 2023 Fire & Ice Festival. Bracebridge is excited to welcome this much anticipated winter event back after being unable to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional details for both events will be available closer to the event dates at bracebridge.ca/festivalsandevents.

The Reconnect Ontario program provides support to municipalities and organizations in Ontario to host large-scale, high-impact events that provide significant economic impact and legacy development for the local community and increases local tourism.

“I’m looking forward to Bracebridge’s Festival of Lights and the return of the Fire & Ice Festival this winter. Thanks to the Reconnect Ontario program, these events will receive the extra funding they need to return stronger than ever. Residents and visitors will receive a wonderful winter experience, while our local economy and tourism sector will benefit from the positive economic impact as we continue to recover from COVID-19.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge