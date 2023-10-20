Former Doctor Faces Drug And Fraud Charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch – Health Fraud Investigation Unit (HFIU) has charged a former physician following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate billings to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) and the Ontario Drug Benefit Program (ODB).

The investigation began after a member of the public contacted the Ministry of Health (MOH) tip line to report a physician was allegedly obtaining medications from third parties whom he had wrote fraudulent prescriptions for.

The MOH reported the allegations to the OPP.

Following a thorough investigation, members of the HFIU have charged Victor Rogozovsky – aged 34 years of Vaughan – with offences related to evidence while he was a practicing physician, contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) as follows:

· Fraud Under $5000 (three counts) and

· Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (three counts).

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Toronto Court.

The OPP-HFIU investigates criminal and provincial offences involving the payment and delivery of health care services and products. If you suspect health care related fraud or other offences recognize it and report it. Call the Ministry of Health at: 1-888-222-8477 or email at reportohipfraud@moh.gov.on.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

“FRAUD…Recognize it…Report it…Stop it”