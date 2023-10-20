Additional Accused Charged After Mischief In Penetanguishene

OPP investigators have identified and charged a second person involved in a mischief occurrence on October 13, 2023 at a Tay Point Road, Penetanguishene residence.

Charged is Adrian Lemay 55 years of Tiny Township with the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Mischief – destroys or damages property (two counts)

Trespassing at Night

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Midland Resident Charged in OPP Mischief Investigation

(MIDLAND,ON)- A call to the OPP Communication Centre at 7:48 am Oct 13, 2023 by a Tay Point Road, Penetanguishene resident reporting that his parked vehicle had been the subject of a mischief, has resulted in a Midland resident being charged in connection to that incident.

The complainant cited that his vehicles tires, windshield and windows were damaged as was the exterior siding and windows of his house and that someone had entered his trailer while he was asleep. Officers aided by electronic surveillance where able to identify one of two persons captured on camera on the property.

Charged is Dale Lewis 45 years of Midland with the following criminal offences in relation to this investigation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.