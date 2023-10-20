Muskoka Bay Park Remains Closed With Major Clean-Up Required

Muskoka Bay Park remains closed to the public.

The park has been closed since Sunday, Oct. 1 when a food truck exploded.

Since the incident occurred, the Town of Gravenhurst has been working on a plan to ensure the proper clean-up of the park. This will be an extensive project that requires several weeks to complete given all the debris from the blast.

As a result, with winter just around the corner, the park will remain closed until spring 2024.

Once the clean-up plan is finalized – anticipated in the next few weeks – another update will be provided to the community, outlining the scope of the work and the timeline.

The town’s intent is to make the site safe for everyone to enjoy.

“There is quite a bit of work ahead of us and this will be spearheaded by the food truck operator’s insurance company. There is debris imbedded in the ground. They need to remove this debris and that will involve also removing soil from the site,” director of infrastructure services Andrew Stacey said.

The town thanks residents for their patience and understanding.

“We know this park is an incredibly valued part of our community and we want to return it to pristine condition,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.

Watch the town website and social media channels for the next update.