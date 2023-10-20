Sensory-Friendly Halloween Fun At Locations Across The Region

Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is providing sensory-friendly Halloween fun for all young ghouls, goblins, princesses, pirates and more at four locations on Saturday, October 28, from 1 – 3 pm.

Children will be able to practice trick-or-treating and enjoy fun activities and games like pumpkin decorating, potion brewing, scavenger hunts, pumpkin bowling, science experiments, glow-in-the-dark slime making, and more.

All are welcome to attend this free family-centered event, organized by Hands’ team of Autism professionals to help ensure everyone can enjoy Halloween traditions.

Locations include:

Bracebridge – 23 Ball’s Drive North Bay – 820B Lakeshore Drive Parry Sound – 2 May Street Timmins – 100 Wilson Drive

This is a free event, with registration appreciated. Register for Hands’ Sensory-Friendly Halloween events here.

“Halloween can be a really fun time for kids and families, though it can be challenging as well, especially for kids who might process senses differently, which is sometimes the case for people with Autism,” said Paula Barnes, program manager of Autism and Behavioral Services at Hands. “Intense lighting, loud noises, masks, and trick-or-treating can be difficult for some children. A little planning and practicing ahead of time can help ensure a fun and enjoyable Halloween for everyone, and, in the spirit of inclusion, this event is open to everyone. Our team of Autism professionals will be there to help all attendees enjoy Halloween traditions in a safe, sensory-friendly environment.”

What is a sensory-friendly event?

Sensory-friendly events are designed specifically to accommodate people who have difficulty processing sensations or have a sensory processing disorder.

Sensory-friendly events are intended to be less jarring to the senses, less bothersome to a single sense, and less bothersome to the senses combined. This could mean less background noise and low volume in general, gentle lighting, toys to stimulate touch and keep little hands busy, and a scent-free environment.

If you would like to learn more and see how Hands’ expertise and experience in Autism can support you and your family, email Autism@handstfhn.ca, call 1-800-668-8555 ext. 1333, check out our Autism Facebook page, or fill in this form and we’ll contact you soon.