A Christmas Carol Tickets On Sale Now!

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA), in partnership with The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC), is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale for A Christmas Carol: A Holiday Pantomime! This exciting production is scheduled to run on December 23, 2023 at 10am and 3pm at the Algonquin Theatre.

Staged in the tradition of a British Pantomime (informally known as a panto), this type of musical comedy stage production is designed for family entertainment and generally performed during the Christmas and New Year season. This holiday celebration includes songs, slapstick comedy and dancing, and combines topical humour with a story loosely based on a well-known fairy tale. This year, we’re sending up A Christmas Carol, the tale of Mr. Scrooge. Bah! Humbug! The whole family will love the fun of singing along and participating in helping Scrooge get his smile back!

“This is more than a show, it’s a full community event!” Director Robin Clipsham enthusiastically remarked, “We want the whole town to come out in their holiday best! Bring the young and the young at heart. This is a fun, joyful, holiday experience for the whole family!”

The local production boasts a cast and crew comprised of over 35 talented local individuals of all ages. Robin Clipsham assumes the director’s chair, with Lynne Jackson handling stage management, Suzanne Price in charge of set design and makeup, and Barb Hartwick designing the costumes.

The cast features Jay Osborne, Lauren Rodrigues, Ken Cole, Mark Rodrigues, Skye Goulbourne, Abigail Smith, Jada Collins, Marshall Jordan, Olivia Jordan, Justin Kopysh, Hillary Bignell, CJ Seaman, Sarah Downes, Jordan Ross, Maria Cockburn, Paul Feist, Paige Meunier, Victoria Hammond, Terry Savory, Victoria Hammond, Sadie Laurence, Christopher Jordan-Stevens, Thomas Sinnege, Pru Donaldson, JoAnn Bennett, Jordan Ross, Terry Savory, Cheri Killingworth, Julie Wallace, Linda Charbonneau, Pam Marshall Gray, Rachel Hunt, Krystyne Scagnetti, Sadie Laurence, and Hannah Shira Naiman.

Advance tickets for A Christmas Carol now on sale exclusively to HfA Members. The General Public can purchase tickets starting October 20th at 10am through the Algonquin Theatre Box Office. Ticket prices are $35/Member $29.75 (All prices include HST).

To purchase tickets, visit huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-789-4975