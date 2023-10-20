The Rocky Horror Picture Show Is Back At The Algonquin Theatre

On October 27, 2023, at 8:00 pm at the Algonquin Theatre is the 2nd annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Do you know every line of soundtrack? Get ready to belt it out. Celebrate this cult classic with a sing-along during the viewing, supported by the Huntsville Theatre Company.

Get into the seasonal spirit and dress up as your favourite character. The best costume of the night will win a prize!

HTC encourages audience participation but ask that you please be mindful of your props; no toast, rice, prunes, live flame, or water guns/pistols.

Tickets are $20 plus tax and can be purchased online at tickets.algonquintheatre.ca or by calling 705-789-4975.