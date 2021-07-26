Flood Watch For Pickerel River Within Blair And Mowat Township

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday August 3, 2021. This message will affect residents within the Townships of Blair and Mowat along the Pickerel River in NDMNRF Parry Sound District.

High water levels and flows are anticipated to remain over the next week as runoff from recent rain moves through the river system.

Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

With recent rainfall the banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Rivers are flowing much faster than usual for this time of year and may be hazardous for

recreational activities. Lake levels are currently higher than usual for this time of year possibly causing some challenges for water activities.

NDMNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

The weather forecast from Environment Canada is calling for 60% chance of showers overnight and through tomorrow with the risk of a thunderstorm. The forecast for the remainder of the week includes rain Wednesday overnight changing to showers for Thursday. Showers and rain is forecasted for Friday overnight and through Saturday. Additional forecasted rainfall may prolong

high water conditions. Description of Current Conditions.

Water levels and flows are extremely high for this time of year.

The local watershed received approximately 110mm of rain on Saturday evening.

This has caused saturated watershed conditions and significant runoff.

Minor flooding within flood prone areas may be occurring. Road washouts have been reported.

NDMNRF says it is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates

will be issued as appropriate.