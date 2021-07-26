SIU Clears OPP Officers Who Fatally Shot Haliburton Man

On July 15, 2020, Leslie Hegedus passed away following an exchange of gunfire with two Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Dysart, Ontario. The two officers – SO #1 and SO #2 – were identified as subject officers for purposes of the SIU investigation.

The Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has concluded there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either SO #1 or SO #2 acted other than lawfully throughout this incident. Accordingly, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file is closed.