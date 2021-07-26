Kirby’s Beach Park Inclusive Playground Now Open In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge is excised to announce that the Kirby’s Beach Park Inclusive Playground is now open to residents and visitors.

The playground installation, that was originally scheduled to be completed by June 25, 2021, was delayed due to inclement weather that occurred over the last few weeks. Further site restoration work will take place in the coming weeks, however, the playground is open for public use during this time. An official playground re-opening ceremony is planned for Fall 2021.

Kirby’s Beach Park has become an increasingly popular location for both residents and visitors alike, and is often used for youth programs during the summer months. During the early 1970s and late 1990s, the Kinette Club of Bracebridge donated playground equipment for the park. The current playground, which was installed in 2003, had come to the end of its lifecycle.

The new inclusive playground consists of the following: