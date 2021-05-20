Inclusive Playground Installation At Kirby’s Beach Park

The Town of Bracebridge has awarded a contract to A.B.C. Recreation Ltd. for the design, supply and installation of an inclusive playground at Kirby’s Beach Park located at 1010 Kirby’s Beach Road.

Kirby’s Beach Park has become an increasingly popular location for both residents and visitors alike, and is often used for youth programs during the summer months. During the early 1970s and late 1990s, the Kinette Club of Bracebridge donated playground equipment for the park. The current playground, which was installed in 2003, has come to the end of its lifecycle. The playground includes a small Little Tikes Play Tower and a swing-set that is suitable for children ages 2 to 12. Both play equipment and surfacing do not have any accessible features or access.

The new inclusive playground will consist of the following:

Fully Accessible Rubberized Surfacing;

Play Structure suitable for ages 1.5 – 12 years old;

Rope Net Tower with Slide;

Inclusive Swing Sets; and

Shade Structures.

In addition, the project costs will be partly funded by up to $60,000 in unbudgeted grants provided through the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility’s Inclusive Community Grant program.

The inclusive playground installation project began May 19, 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by June 25, 2021.

Due to safety concerns, the park’s playground area and Parking Lot 1 (closest to the park) is closed to the public during the installation work. Patrons are asked to use Parking Lot 2 for their parking requirements.

The Town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site. While dust, noise and heavy equipment are intrusive, they are common elements of installation projects. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.

The town apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your cooperation.