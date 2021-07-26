Cartoonist & Graphic Novelist Michael DeForge Speaking At Muskoka Authors Association

Are you someone who loves to write and wants to know more about the art of cartooning and writing of graphic novels? On Wednesday, August 11, Muskoka Authors Association presents award-winning Toronto cartoonist Michael DeForge to speak about his craft, read selections of his work and answer your questions about this writing genre.

DeForge comments about his newest work, Heaven No Hell, “I’m clearly interested in utopian societies. I’m trying to work out different ideas of what utopia could be. I have spent so much of my career creating dystopias and drawing disasters and calamities. I’ve done post-apocalyptic work. But it makes sense to be working that way because we live in a fairly dystopian time — but a powerful thing that art can do is also show alternative ways of being and living.” (quote source: CBC article by Ryan B. Patrick · Posted: May 11, 2021 online)

Michael DeForge lives in Toronto, Ontario. His comics and illustrations have been featured in Jacobin, The New York Times, Bloomberg, The Believer, The Walrus and Maisonneuve Magazine. For six seasons, he worked as a designer on Adventure Time, an American fantasy animated television series. DeForge’s published books include Dressing, Big Kids, Brat, Leaving Richard’s Valley, Stunt Heaven No Hell. Leaving Richard’s Valley, is archived and available to read on Instagram.

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/muskoka-authors-association-14835018265

to register and receive a link to the ZOOM Meeting, or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.