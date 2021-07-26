Heinz Donates $100,000 To Help Local Restaurants Promote Their Patios This Summer

Outdoor dining is back from coast-to-coast, but many local restaurants are struggling to ensure customers know their patios are now open. To help vocalize their reopening, Heinz announced today it will be donating $100,000 in free digital advertising to help independent restaurants promote their patios this summer.

Heinz will select 100 operators across the country, each of which will receive $1,000 in free digital advertising.

“It’s no secret restaurants have been hit hard by the lockdowns, struggling to keep their doors open. Now that summer is here and outdoor dining is open, they need to maximize sales during this period. That’s where Heinz can help,” said Lucy Abbruzzese, Director, Food Service Marketing, Kraft Heinz Canada. “As the iconic condiment with a place on every patio, we are thrilled to help boost some of our country’s local favourites to help them maximize summer and own patio season.”

Restaurant owners are invited to sign up for a chance to win $1,000 worth of digital advertising courtesy of Heinz. This will include social ads featuring patios to drive traffic to operators. To sign up for a chance to win, please visit HeinzPatioPicks.ca. Entries will be accepted beginning today through August 2, 2021 at 11:59pm. Winners will be contacted August 5, 2021, Quebec restaurant locations are excluded from entry.

