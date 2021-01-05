Fire And Ice Festival In Bracebridge Postponed Until 2022

After much deliberation and discussions, the BIA says it is with a heavy heart that the organizers of the Fire and Ice Festival announce that this year’s event has been postponed until January 29th, 2022.

The event which was expected to occur on January 30th, 2021 has officially been postponed due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

There were several different factors that were considered before ultimately coming to this decision. The safety of our community, volunteers, stakeholders, and visitors as well as the current provincial restrictions played a key factor in this decision. Bracebridge Business Improvement Chair, Lindsay Alexander, says “Postponing the festival was not an easy decision especially because our local businesses have come to rely on it to help them get through the slow winter months. However, with the current lockdown and limitation to gatherings, it has made it impossible for the event to proceed.” “Even though the festival on the street is postponed, the spirit of the event will live on!” says Tracy Larkman, BIA Administrative Coordinator. To help celebrate Fire and Ice Muskoka residents are encouraged to get outdoors and enjoy a winter activity. From tobogganing, snow shoeing, building a snowman or enjoying a winter campfire, the sky’s the limit to the fun you can have in Muskoka during the winter and it can all be done safely.

To make it more fun follow the festivals webpage or social media page – when we introduce some fun contests and activities that everyone can participate in.

Visit www.fireandicebracebridge.com for details.