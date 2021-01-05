Huntsville OPP Catch Ten Impaired Drivers During Festive RIDE

Festive RIDE stats are in for Huntsville

Back on November 26th, 2020 the Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Program started across Ontario and ended on January 2nd, 2021.

The Huntsville OPP did their part by setting up 89 separate R.I.D.E. check stops on in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays township area.

As a result of these R.I.D.E. check stops, ten people were charged with Impaired Driving.

Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Program is one of 10 annual provincial traffic safety campaigns that help reduce the incidence of impaired driving on area trails & roadways here in North Muskoka.