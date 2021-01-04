Both Muskoka Hospitals Report First Babies For 2021

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to introduce the first babies born in 2021 at each of their hospital sites.

At the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site in Bracebridge, baby Jack was born at 11:02 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 to Adara Erickson and her partner of Bracebridge. Jack arrived at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 inches long.

At the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site, Daniel and Megan Barnett of Port Sydney welcomed baby Charles at 8:56 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021. Charles was born at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 22.5 inches long, and is a new baby brother for William and Joseph.