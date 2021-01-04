An Employee At Wal-Mart In Huntsville Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Concerned members of the public have inquired about a possible COVID-19 case at Wal-Mart in Huntsville on Howland Drive.

In a statement to Muskoka411, Wal-Mart Canada said an associate from the Huntsville Wal-Mart store (111 Howland Dr.) has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery. Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate” said Felicia Fefer Manager, Corporate Affairs for Wal-Mart Canada. “We are in contact with local public health” she continued.

The associate last worked on December 17th 2020.

Wal-Mart says safety continues to be a top priority at Wal-Mart. Rest assured, we will continue to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates, including: