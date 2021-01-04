OPP Find Impaired Driver Who Was Also Suspended From Driving

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say just after midnight on January 1, 2021, they responded to a call in Tiny Township when an officer spotted an SUV which was stuck in the snow at Concession 16 West and Tiny Beaches Road North.

The SUV had been travelling southbound when it missed a curve and left the roadway. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to free the scene.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted the smell of alcohol on her breath and other signs of impairment.

36-year-old Iwona Grajko of Tiny Township has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and driving under suspension.

The accused will appear in court later this month.