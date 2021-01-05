Bracebridge Man Drives Impaired, Refuses To Stop For OPP Then Commits Break And Enter

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged a male driver from Bracebridge with numerous offences after he refused to stop for police then unlawfully entered two houses.

Police say on January 02, 2020, shortly after 9:00 a.m., they received a call reporting that a male was behind the wheel of a parked vehicle in a Murphy Road business parking lot and that he was not responding to people knocking on the window.

Before officers arrived, the driver woke up and drove the vehicle from the parking lot. An officer observed the vehicle a short distance away and attempted to conduct a traffic stop as it was believed that the driver was impaired.

The driver fled and, a short time later, police received a call from a homeowner who reported that a male had entered their garage and then fled on foot. The suspect was arrested a few minutes later and the officer was able identify him as the driver from the earlier complaint.

55-year-old Marcel Diotte from Bracebridge, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Operation while prohibited

Break, enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence

Break, enter a dwelling house – with intent to commit indictable offence

Possession – break in instruments

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear next on January 06, 2021 in court.