Female Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant  Known To Frequent Orillia, Midland, Barrie

Update – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on October 2, 2023, has been apprehended in Oshawa.

Allanah WOOD-BEERS was located and arrested by the Durham Regional Police Service.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of her Statutory Release.

Allannah WOOD-BEERS is described as an Indigenous female, 33 years of age, 5’5″ (165cm), 190lbs (86kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, consisting of a feather on the left side of her neck, flowers on her right hand, lettering on her right wrist, a crown, a heart, and the letter “J” on the fingers of her left hand and “Nathan” on her left wrist. She also the words “love” and “stronger” on her left forearm and several more tattoos on her chest, upper back, shoulders, abdomen, calves, and her right foot.

She is currently serving a two-year, four-month and 13-day sentence for:

· robbery with violence

· assault with a weapon

· assault-intentional use of force

· aggravated assault

· fail to comply with probation order

· robbery-all others.

The offender is known to frequent the Orillia, Midland, and Barrie areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regard to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.