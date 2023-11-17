OPP And Partners Committed To Safe Roads During Festive RIDE Campaign

If you can only give one gift over the holidays, why not make a commitment to never drive while impaired? It’s a commitment every driver can conveniently make from the comfort of their own driver’s seat, at any time of day, on any road.

This formed part of the message delivered by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who were joined by the Minister of Transportation, York Regional Police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and many other road/public safety partners to kick off the provincial Festive RIDE campaign.

Beginning this week and right through the holidays, the OPP and its valued police partners will make full use of their expertise and sophisticated tools for detecting and investigating alcohol and drug impairment in drivers.

“No family should lose a loved one in a collision that involves alcohol and/or drugs, especially during the holidays. Driving sober and drug free is critical to preventing road fatalities and injuries. You can help make roads even safer by calling 9-1-1 if you see a suspected impaired driver. Let’s work together to make this the safest holiday season yet.”

– Thomas Carrique, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner

The Festive RIDE campaign runs from November 16, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

DID YOU KNOW?

· Mandatory Alcohol Screening allows police to demand a roadside breath test from any lawfully stopped driver, even if there is no evidence or suspicion that the driver is impaired by alcohol.

· Citizens have placed almost 17,000 calls to the OPP this year to report suspected impaired drivers.

· Under Ontario’s Zero Tolerance law, it is illegal for young, novice and commercial drivers to have any amount of alcohol or drugs in their system.

· Drug Recognition Evaluations (DRE) and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) remain effective police resources for detecting drug-impaired drivers.