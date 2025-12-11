Feeling The Holiday Blues? Local Mental Health Supports Can Help

The holiday season is often portrayed as joyful, festive and full of fresh beginnings. But across Ontario — including right here in Simcoe County — many people experience the winter months very differently. Stress, grief, financial pressure, loneliness and reminders of past trauma can make this time of year especially difficult.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is reminding residents that it’s completely OK if the

season doesn’t feel “merry and bright.” For some, the new year may not feel like a fresh start, and long-held traditions may feel overwhelming rather than uplifting. Wanting more quiet than celebration, stepping back from gatherings, or finding that joy feels different this year are all legitimate experiences.

“We want people to know their feelings are real and valid,” said Dr. Carolyn Houding, a

psychologist at Waypoint. “Reaching out for help is a sign of strength — and no one has to

face these challenges alone.”

Winter weather and shorter days can intensify mental health struggles, particularly in colder regions across Central and Northern Ontario. To help residents stay safe and supported, Waypoint is sharing a list of crisis lines and community services that remain available throughout the holiday season and into the new year.

IMMEDIATE MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION SUPPORT (24/7)

9-8-8: Canada’s suicide prevention helpline for anyone in crisis or worried about someone

else. 9-1-1: For emergencies requiring immediate assistance.

Kids Help Phone: Text 686868, call 1-800-668-6868, or visit KidsHelpPhone.ca.

Assaulted Women’s Helpline: 1-866-863-0511 | TTY: 1-866-863-7868.

Talk4Healing (Indigenous Women): 1-855-554-4325.

Huronia Transition Homes (Rosewood): Text 705-999-0012 (24/7) | Crisis Lines: 1-800-987-0799

(South Simcoe) | 1-800-461-1750 (North Simcoe).

NON-URGENT MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION SUPPORT

Ontario Structured Psychotherapy (OSP): Free CBT-based services for adults experiencing

depression, anxiety or trauma-related concerns. Visit therapyontario.ca.

Frontline Wellness: Mental health supports for health care workers and organizations. Visit

waypointcentre.ca/services/frontline-wellness.

1door.ca: 24/7 online access to free counselling referrals.

Patient/Client and Family Council: Peer support at 705-526-4569.

North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub: A safe space for youth ages 12-25 seeking support for

mental health, substance use, employment, education and more. Visit

waypointcentre.ca/services/north-simcoe-youth-wellness-hub.

ADDITIONAL HEALTH RESOURCES

8-1-1: Call or visit Health811.Ontario.ca for health advice from qualified professionals.

Virtual Urgent Care Clinic: Nurse practitioner support for non-life-threatening concerns, open daily from 1-9 p.m. for residents of Central Ontario. Visit regional-virtual-urgent-care.ca.

2-1-1: Connects residents to community programs, services and local supports.

Waypoint encourages anyone who is struggling — whether during the holidays or at any time of year — to reach out.

“Support is confidential, local and available when you need it,” said Dr. Houlding. “It’s OK to

ask for help.”

For more information on mental health services in Simcoe County and across Ontario, residents can connect with any of the resources listed above.