Nine New Stretchers For Georgian Bay General Hospital Funded On Giving Tuesday

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its 2025 Giving Tuesday campaign. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our community and the inspiring match gift from Nick & Marina Boudouris (owners of OPA Catering, World Famous Dock Lunch, and Pier 21 Restaurant), along with another anonymous donor, the campaign raised an incredible $112,197, far surpassing the original goal.

This notable achievement means GBGH will be able to purchase 9 brand new stretchers for patients at the Midland hospital. Originally, the Foundation aimed to fund 3 stretchers, but the community’s response has made it possible to provide even greater comfort and safety for patients at GBGH.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the generosity shown this Giving Tuesday,” shares Nick Boudouris. “It’s inspiring to see so many people come together to support our hospital. On behalf of our family and businesses, thank you to everyone who gave alongside us and the dedicated staff…your kindness will make a real difference for patients in our community.”

The new stretchers will provide patients with a more comfortable place to rest while in hospital, supporting those in the emergency department, between diagnostic tests, and after surgery.

“We are deeply grateful for every donor who contributed to this campaign,” says Robyn Kaczanowski, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “Thanks to your generosity, we were able to fund ALL the new stretchers the hospital needs this year! This is a wonderful example of what our community can accomplish together, and we celebrate the impact your gifts will have for patients at GBGH.”

The GBGH Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to all donors, volunteers, and partners who made this Giving Tuesday such a resounding success.