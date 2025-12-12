RVH Earns International Recognition For Surgical Excellence

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is proud to announce its recent international recognition for surgical excellence, earning a prestigious designation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) for delivering outstanding patient outcomes.

RVH is one of only 76 hospitals worldwide and just 13 in Canada to receive this honour through the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP). This places RVH in the top 10 percent of participating hospitals globally for surgical quality and patient safety.

ACS NSQIP is the world’s leading surgical quality program, using rigorous, risk-adjusted data to measure performance in eight clinical areas including mortality, surgical site infection and pneumonia. RVH’s recognition reflects excellence across the full continuum of surgical care—from preoperative planning to postoperative recovery.

“This achievement is the result of incredible teamwork and commitment,” said Dr. Dorotea Mutabdzic, NSQIP Surgeon Champion, RVH. “Over the past three years, we’ve focused on reducing infections and improving recovery. Thanks to the dedication of our surgeons, nurses and the entire surgical team, patients are experiencing better outcomes than ever before.”

As the largest program in Simcoe Muskoka, RVH performs approximately 15,000 surgeries every year in ten operating rooms—making it the busiest and most comprehensive in the region. RVH supports smaller partner hospitals and provides advanced procedures locally, so patients don’t have to travel far for complex care.

Guided by RVH’s Vitally You strategic plan, the surgical program is driving innovation, evidence-based practices, and continuous improvement. Already a provincial leader in cancer surgery wait times and advanced interventions, RVH is setting the standard in orthopaedics, general surgery, and minimally invasive techniques.

This recognition is another milestone on RVH’s path to becoming an Academic Health Sciences Centre. It reinforces the hospital’s commitment to attracting top surgical talent, creating exceptional learning opportunities, and most importantly, ensuring every patient receives world-class care close to home.