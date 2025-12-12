Toys For Tickets Campaign In Orillia Raises Thousands For Local Kids

Ticket payments and toy donations raised over $2,600 for local organizations

Orillia’s annual Toys for Tickets campaign once again helped spread holiday cheer throughout the community, generating thousands in monetary donations in lieu of parking ticket payments and collecting a significant number of toys for local organizations including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Couchiching Jubilee House, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District, and The Salvation Army.

“Each year we are reminded of the impact our community can make, even turning a parking fine into a positive,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Thank you to everyone who generously supported this year’s campaign. Every toy and dollar donated helps make the holidays brighter for families in need.”

The annual Toys for Tickets campaign allows every person who receives a parking ticket (with the exception of accessible parking violations) in the City of Orillia between Nov. 1 and Dec.1 to pay the fine amount by donating a new children’s toy of equal or greater value.

Over the past 17 years, the campaign has generated $50,000 worth of toys for local families, proving that a small act can make a big difference.