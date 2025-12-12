More Drugs Off The Streets And Charges Laid In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a large quantity of suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia as a result of an investigation that started as an Unwanted Person call.

On December 10, 2025, just before 2:00 pm, officers from the Orillia OPP attended an address on West Street South for a call for service. One party was arrested and a large quantity of suspected Controlled Drugs and Substances were located. The accused was transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment. Members from the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted with the investigation.

As a result, Braidan Carter-Bonfield (30) of Orillia, is facing the following charges:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (CDSA),

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine (CDSA), and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (CDSA)

The accused was held in custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on today’s date.

Approximately 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, over 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 8 grams of suspected cocaine were seized as a result of the investigation.