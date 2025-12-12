Charges Laid After September ATV Collision In Waubaushene

CHARGES LAID AGAINST ATV OPERATOR

On the evening of September 28, 2025, officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced an investigation into a serious two-vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the village of Waubaushene.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call reporting a collision on Cherry Street, between Elm Street and Thiffault Street. Preliminary investigation indicates that an ATV, operated by a lone male driver, struck the rear of a parked vehicle.

The ATV operator was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Following an extensive investigation, the ATV operator, Shaun RAMLER, 31 years of Tay Township, has been arrested and faces several charges under the Highway Traffic Act, as well as the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 8, 2026.

File # E251322890