Flu Season Arrives Early With Cases Rising In Simcoe Muskoka: Health Unit Says

Influenza (flu) season arrived especially early this year and the number of people sick with flu is quickly increasing in Ontario and Simcoe Muskoka. Because of this, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) strongly recommends that people who have not yet received their flu shot get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves from severe illness this winter.

With the early start of flu season, the health unit is seeing a steep increase in the number of cases being reported. The number of cases reported for the season-to-date is more than 4 times the number of cases reported for the same time period in the last two flu seasons with more than usual hospitalizations and outbreaks. It is expected that the number of cases of influenza will continue to increase for the next few weeks, especially as people are gathering to spend time with friends, family and the community during holiday season.

This year’s main influenza strain changed over the summer, which is one of the reasons so many people, especially children, are getting sick. Getting the flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself from influenza. Even with the change, the vaccine should still help prevent serious illness if you do get the flu. This means that your risk of needing medical care or being hospitalized because of flu-related problems is significantly reduced. People two years of age and older can receive their flu vaccine at participating local pharmacies and some health care providers. Children aged six months to two years may receive the flu vaccine from a doctor, nurse, or health unit clinic by appointment.

It is important to prevent illness by staying home when you are sick or have symptoms of respiratory illness. Children who are sick should also be kept home from school or child care until they are well. Washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces that are touched often, such as door handles and light switches, can reduce the spread of germs. Wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor public places is another way to protect yourself and others, especially if you are at higher risk of serious infection.

In addition to influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to spread. The same protective steps you use to avoid getting influenza will also help to prevent illness from these viruses. COVID-19 vaccine is available for individuals aged six months and older free of charge at participating local pharmacies and some health care providers.

The health unit encourages people to check the Weekly Respiratory Virus Update, consider their personal circumstances that may increase risk, and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and others from transmission and severe illness.

For more information about influenza and immunization, visit our website.