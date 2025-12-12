Township Of Lake Of Bays Approves 2026 Budget And Business Plan

December 9, 2025, Council adopted the Township’s 2026 Budget and Business Plan, concluding a public review and deliberation process that began with the release of the draft budget in November. At its meeting on, Council adopted the Township’s 2026 Budget and Business Plan, concluding a public review and deliberation process that began with thein November.

When the draft budget was presented on November 11, Council directed staff to return with options to reduce the overall levy impact. Staff returned with a revised budget that lowers the municipal tax rate increase to 4.27 percent.

For a residential property assessed at $300,000, this represents an increase of $28.83 per year on the municipal portion of the tax bill.

The approved budget continues to advance the Strategic Priorities set by Council while maintaining the services residents rely on. Key budget highlights include:

Dwight Library expansion and Community Centre upgrades, and continued work on the Muskoka Road 117 revitalization project in Baysville.

Resurfacing of more than 23 kilometres of roads, bridge repairs, and upgrades and maintenance to municipal facilities and public spaces.

Additional staffing in planning, building, and library services to meet evolving demands, along with new fire service staffing to support the Township’s transition to an independent fire department.