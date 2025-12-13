Bracebridge OPP Searching For Missing Youth

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public and media partners in locating a missing 15-year-old who is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police are searching for Aliya Deheit, 15 years old, described as 5’4″, small-to-medium build with red hair. She may be wearing a red tracksuit and black coat and could be carrying a multi-coloured backpack and Nike cross-body bag.

Originally from Timmins, Aliya is believed to have left the Torrance area of Muskoka Lakes Township on Monday, December 8, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Aliya was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. the same evening, in the area of Weston Road and Highway 7 in Vaughan. She is still believed to be in the Toronto area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aliya to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 referencing incident #E251651126.