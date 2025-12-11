Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired After Going The Wrong Way On Hwy. 400

On December 6, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., several citizens called police to report a red pickup truck being driven in an erratic manner, travelling northbound on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

Witnesses observed the truck cross into the southbound lanes and get stuck on the shoulder. The driver freed the truck and, at one point, was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway. Officers were unable to find the truck at the time of the call; however, it was located at about 11:30 a.m. on South Bay Rd., near Highway 400, with someone sleeping in the back seat.

Officers attended with paramedics to speak with the individual, who was displaying signs of alcohol impairment. They were arrested but refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result of this investigation, Riley Rand, 26 years of Parry Sound, faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code: