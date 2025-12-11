Snow Plow Driver Charged After Collision With Bridge

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with a Highway Traffic Act offence after witnesses reported seeing a snow plow collide with a highway overpass.

On December 10, 2025, around 1:30 pm, officers from the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint of a snow plow driving in the area of Penetanguishene Road and Partridge Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte with its bed raised. The plow then struck the bridge at Penetanguishene Road and Highway 11 where it became stuck. The OPP, assisted by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and County of Simcoe, remained in the area for several hours while the vehicle was removed and the bridge was assessed.

As a result of the investigation, a 64-year-old from Barrie was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Careless Driving.

