Charges Dropped Against Resident In Royal Canadian Legion Theft Case

Alison Nice is relieved to announce that all criminal charges filed against her have been withdrawn by the Crown Attorney’s Office as of today, December 10, 2024.

In November 2024, Ms. Nice was arrested and charged with theft and related offenses. She was accused by representatives of the Royal Canadian Legion of taking irreplaceable items from the Gravenhurst Legion.

At approximately 1:00 PM today at the Bracebridge Courthouse, the Crown Attorney formally withdrew all charges against Ms. Nice. Ms. Nice will not have any criminal charges on her record as she is innocent of all charges. The Crown requested a peace bond to keep the peace for the next 12 months, which Ms. Nice voluntarily agreed to enter in order to move forward with her life. The peace bond was entered with no admission of guilt and no admission of criminal or civil liability. Ms. Nice maintains and reiterates her complete innocence.

“I am pleased to share that all charges placed against me by executives of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 302 have been completely dropped as of today. I have voluntarily entered into a peace bond to restore my peace and move forward with my life.

These experiences over the past year have deeply and negatively impacted my mental health, sense of safety, and livelihood. I intend to share my full story of the trauma I suffered within the Royal Canadian Legion, particularly from certain executives and members of the Gravenhurst Legion. Their actions created an environment of intimidation that led to significant emotional and financial hardship. Further, it made me a pariah in my own community.

The truth is important, and I am grateful to those who supported me through this challenging time. Your encouragement has meant everything to me.”

Previous Story:

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after an investigation into a theft from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst.

On November 16, 2024 police began an investigation into the theft of irreplaceable clothing items from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst, ON.

Further information was provided that the suspect had listed the stolen items on an online marketplace.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 49-year-old Alison Nice of Gravenhurst with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Trafficking in Stolen Goods.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge next on February 4, 2025 to answer to her charges.