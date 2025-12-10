A Beloved Huntsville Tradition: A Plate, A Pint & A Play Returns To Huntsville Brewhouse

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is thrilled to announce the return of one of the community’s favourite winter traditions. From January 12–14, 2026, audiences are invited to the Huntsville Brewhouse for three entertaining evenings filled with theatre, great food, and warm company.

For $45, guests enjoy a delicious dinner seating featuring a selection of hearty dishes, paired with a 16oz pint or 5oz glass of house red or white wine. After dinner, the evening continues with four ten-minute plays written, directed, and performed by talented local artists.

Tickets are available exclusively at The Great Vine (cash only), in person.

Dinner begins at 5:00pm, with the final seating at 6:15pm.

DINNER MENU

Guests may choose from a variety of pub-inspired favourites, including burgers (beef or vegetarian), classic fish & chips, rich buttermilk mac & cheese, or a double-garlic Caesar salad—each served with a drink.

THE PLAYS

This year’s lineup features four original short plays:

Hot Frida by Earl Sacrey

by Earl Sacrey Elbows Somewhere by Lauren Rodrigues

by Lauren Rodrigues The Unsatisfying Life of an Angry Cop by Dyanna Jacklin

by Dyanna Jacklin Parent-Teacher Interlude by Alberta Robinet

Each piece is brought to life by a dedicated team of local directors and performers.

This cherished annual event offers a cozy and creative escape during the winter season—perfect for theatre lovers, food enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a memorable night out in the community.

Great food, great theatre, great company. Don’t miss it!