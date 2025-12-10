Gravenhurst 2026 Budget Means A Tax Rate Increase Of 6.87 Per Cent

Mayor Heidi Lorenz’s municipal budget for 2026 was passed.

Developed under Ontario’s new ‘Strong Mayor’ framework, Mayor Lorenz consulted with community partners, council and staff during the year to create a budget that addresses Gravenhurst’s needs.

The budget sets out a clear financial plan for the year ahead, one that will maintain high-quality service levels, invest in key infrastructure projects, and set aside money for future initiatives that will benefit the community.

“This budget is reflective of our commitment to delivering strong, reliable services while focused on affordability for our residents. We are investing where it matters most to ensure that Gravenhurst can continue to grow and thrive in a sustainable manner,” Mayor Lorenz said.

Scott Lucas, chief administrative officer, said staff have collaborated diligently with Mayor Lorenz to develop a budget that best meets the operating and capital needs of the municipality.

“In the town’s strategic plan, which council adopted in 2023, we speak to the importance of planning for both current and future needs, and the budget is the financial tool we use to do that. Staff are ready to advance a variety of projects in 2026 that will contribute to the overall well-being of our community,” Lucas said.

Wayne Campbell, Gravenhurst’s director of financial services, said the budget charts a responsible course for the municipality.

“This budget will allow staff to move forward with the implementation of council’s goals and other operational plans for 2026 while also setting aside reserve funds for future projects,” Campbell said.

What does it all mean to taxpayers?

The 2026 budget means a tax rate increase of 6.87 per cent.

Based on the 2026 budget, the town portion of the property tax bill will increase by approximately $40.10 per $100,000 of assessment.

This represents the amount required to support municipal services such as winter maintenance, fire and emergency response, parks and recreation, library services, community facilities, and administrative and regulatory services.

However, a property tax bill includes three components:

1. Town of Gravenhurst

2. District of Muskoka

3. School Board

The district and school board set their rates independently, and these rates are not controlled by the town.

When the current estimated levies for all three portions are combined, the total estimated impact on a residential property tax bill is:

Urban residential property: $72 per $100,000 – a 5.5 per cent increase

Rural residential: $60 per $100,000 – a 5.3 per cent increase

About the operating budget

The operating budget for the town is $31.4-million and continues to fund the core services residents rely on, including road maintenance, fire and emergency services, parks and recreation, library services, by-law enforcement, planning, governance, and customer service.

Key drivers influencing the operating budget

The 2026 operating budget is shaped by:

Establishment of a Winter Control Reserve to support long-term cost stability

Commitment to evolving asset management needs and climate change adaptation and mitigation

The need to maintain service levels and ensure organizational capacity now and into the future

Labour-related adjustments arising from collective agreements

Inflationary cost pressures and changes in development trends

Council approved plans and policies (e.g. Service Delivery Review)

To remain within the tax impact guideline, staffing growth was contained and reserve contributions were phased to balance affordability with long-term funding sustainability.

About the capital budget

The capital budget for the town is $13.7-million and focuses on core infrastructure renewal, including road rehabilitation, stormwater improvements, parks and waterfront enhancements, facility maintenance and accessibility upgrades, vehicle and equipment lifecycle replacement, and continued modernization of technology and digital services.

These investments are guided by various strategic planning documents, including the town’s Asset Management Plan and a multi-year capital plan that aligns renewal needs with reserve strategies and future funding opportunities.

There is a total of 53 capital projects in the 2026 budget.

Capital investments include, but aren’t limited to, the following projects:

upgrades to major drainage systems on Musquash Road

rehabilitation of North Kahshe Lake Road

rehabilitation of Peninsula Road and replacement of guide rails

sidewalk replacement and streetlight upgrades in various areas

gravel road upgrades in various areas

the replacement of Wharf Docks

fire watercraft vessel – for transporting firefighters and equipment

self-contained breathing apparatus – for firefighters

the purchase of a new tractor with blower

upgrades to sound and lighting equipment at the Gravenhurst Opera House

Gravenhurst Opera House 125th anniversary celebrations

the replacement of the accessible pedestrian ramp at the Seniors Centre

town-wide upgrades to information technology systems to improve efficiency and customer service

2026 municipal election

Initiation of a new Official Plan, which is the guiding land use document for the town

Additional resources

Watch today’s budget meeting.

Review the 2026 budget.