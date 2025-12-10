OSMH Surgical Program Doubles Down On Quality, Earning Second Consecutive International Recognition

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) has once again achieved international recognition for excellence in surgical care, earning prestigious recognition as a Meritoriously Performing Hospital from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) for the second year in a row.

This distinction places OSMH among an elite group of 76 hospitals worldwide that demonstrated outstanding surgical quality and patient safety outcomes in 2024. The award evaluates performance across eight critical areas, including mortality, cardiac complications, pneumonia, surgical site infections, and other key indicators of surgical success.

“Once again, OSMH’s surgical specialties are being recognized for the exceptional quality and safety of our surgical outcomes, alongside an impressive international group of high performing hospitals,” said Dr. Joshua Greenberg, OSMH NSQIP Surgeon Champion.

“Being recognized on this list for a second consecutive year really underscores the incredible ongoing commitment to surgical excellence at OSMH, and confirms that despite the increasing number and complexity of operations being carried out here in Orillia, the safety and well-being of each and every patient who undergoes surgery at OSMH remains front and center in our approach to surgical care”

One of just 13 Canadian hospitals on the list, OSMH is sharing the spotlight with hospitals such as;

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Taipei Medical University Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan

Westmead Hospital, Westmead, Australia

Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan

Click here for a full list of recipients

“Winning this award two years running is a tremendous achievement,” said Laura Ferris, Director of Surgical Services at OSMH. “It reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to continuous quality improvement and patient safety. To be recognized alongside some of the most respected hospitals globally is a source of immense pride for our entire organization.”

As part of ACS NSQIP, hospitals rigorously track and analyze surgical outcomes to drive improvements in care. OSMH’s sustained performance places it in the top tier of all hospitals participating in the program, worldwide.

“We commend all ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals because they have committed to using high-quality data to improve the surgical care of their patients. OSMH has gone a step further — not only do they use the data effectively, they also have the results to prove they are achieving optimal patient outcomes.” said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, MS, MSHS, FACS, FASCRS, Senior Vice President of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care.