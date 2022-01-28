Feds Say They Delivered On Commitment to Reduce Phone Wireless Plans By 25 Per Cent

Reductions were achieved across the country three months before the target date

Canadians are more connected than ever before. They rely daily on telecommunications services to work, study, shop and play. Access to affordable high-quality services is essential in their day-to-day life.

The Government of Canada has introduced aggressive measures to reduce the cost of wireless services.

The commitment made in March 2020 to track and reduce the costs of mid-range wireless plans by 25% over two years is a central part of these efforts.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the government has met its target three months ahead of schedule. Prices for all tracked mid-range plans have decreased by 25% compared to the benchmark prices collected in early 2020, according to the newly published data for the latest quarter of wireless pricing, which cover the period from October to December 2021.

The government’s policies to promote competition have contributed to better prices for consumers. Steps taken to enhance competition include, among others: