OPP Charge North Bay Police Officer With Assault

The OPP has charged a member of the North Bay Police Service in relation to an incident earlier this month.

On January 21, 2022 the Chief of the North Bay Police Service requested that the OPP conduct an independent investigation in the circumstances of an incident at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on January 18, 2022.

An individual was assaulted resulting in minor injuries.

Members of the OPP Professional Standards Unit have now completed their investigation. As a result, Constable Daniel Shepstone of the North Bay Police Service, age 46, has been arrested and charged with Assault.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on March 15, 2022.