Muskoka Watershed Council Celebrates 20 Years Of Championing Watershed Health!

Muskoka Watershed Council is celebrating 20 years of championing watershed health at its meeting on Friday, January 28 via zoom. An in-person event will be held when gathering is permitted.

Muskoka Watershed Council has a lot to celebrate. What started as an ambitious idea to create a community-based watershed council in 2001 has blossomed into a robust organization that blends municipal support and resources with volunteer expertise to champion watershed health across Muskoka and beyond.

Building Capacity To Protect Muskoka’s Watershed

Since its inaugural meeting in October 2001, Muskoka Watershed Council (MWC) has brought together local governments, lake and ratepayer associations, scientists, provincial experts, local businesses, and the general public to work cooperatively on watershed-wide environmental issues.

MWC has been busy engaging the community in stewardship, providing science-based resource material, and reporting on the health of the watersheds.

“Throughout the last 20 years, MWC has built a legacy of environmental stewardship, awareness, and support to the community,” MWC Chair Geoff Ross notes. “It is my pleasure to be MWC Chair during this celebratory time, and I, and all MWC members, are looking forward to the future of MWC.”

Community Coming Together

Over the past 20 years, much has been accomplished by a phenomenal team of members, volunteers and staff. Almost 150 people have served as members of MWC, and many more have volunteered their time and expertise on various MWC initiatives. Check out the infographic included on MWC’s accomplishments over the years, as well as MWCs anniversary video: https://youtu.be/rRkLRsZIE1g.

“As we reflect on the past 20 years, there is much for MWC to be proud of, and none of it would be possible without volunteers from across the watershed,” adds Ross. “Looking forward, we are excited to play a part in raising awareness and advancing actions about important watershed health issues, like climate change, invasive species, and integrated watershed management.”

If you’re interested in learning more about MWC, please contact info@muskokawatershed.org, or visit www.muskokawatershed.org.