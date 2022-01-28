Orillia Camp Favourites Return For Summer 2022

The City of Orillia is making a return to the good ‘ol’ days with camp favourites returning this summer after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

“For the past two summers, the City of Orillia has pivoted its day camp programming to offer an alternative program for residents who required childcare to return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We are excited to bring back a broad range of fun and engaging activities for children and youth this upcoming summer while following all COVID-19 safety protocols. These camp activities have always had wonderful benefits but now they are more valuable than ever.”

City staff continue to work closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to ensure all COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, mandatory masks and extensive cleaning measures, are included in programming plans to help keep participants and staff safe. As the status of the COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, protocols will be dependent on current COVID-19 health and safety measures at the time of operation.

For summer 2022, the City plans to provide camps for children ages four to 16 with a variety of themes to meet various interests. Old favourites, such as Kiddie Camp, Counsellor in Training, Adventure Camp and Theatre Arts Camp, will return and new camps and themes will also make their debut.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be offering different camps that provide the opportunity for children to be engaged and excited to come to camp,” said Megan Visser, Recreation Program Supervisor. “Offering these day camp programs successfully is dependent on staffing levels. We are looking for motivated individuals to fill a variety of positions for this summer. As a former camp staff member, I can attest that working in camps was an amazing experience with great hours, new friendships and connections, the opportunity for growth, and the rewarding feeling of being a role model to children in our community.”

Summer camp staff positions range in pay from $16.65 to $19.64 per hour. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 25, 2022. Visit orillia.ca/employmentfor more information on how to apply.

Watch for the digital Summer Splash recreation guide online on March 7, 2022, for details about 2022 day camps. Early bird camp registration begins March 8, 2022. Spaces may be limited, so mark your calendars to get a spot in Orillia’s return to camps.

For more information regarding City of Orillia day camps, please contact the Recreation and Youth Services Division at recreation@orillia.ca or 705-325-4386.