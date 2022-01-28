Truck Operator Charged With Impaired Driving

On Thursday January 27, 2022 at 7:17 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received a call from a driver that was involved in a single vehicle collision. Officers located the transport truck jack-knifed on Highway 400 Northbound in Georgian Bay Township.

Officers subsequently arrested and charged 45 year-old Jaswinder Singh of Caledon with Operation While Impaired. He will appear in Bracebridge Court on February 22, 2022 to answer to his charge.

His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7 days.