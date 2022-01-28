Ontario GO-VAXX Bus Mobile Clinic Rolls Into Orillia On Feb. 2

In an effort to encourage more Orillia and area residents to get vaccinated, the City of Orillia is hosting the Ontario GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic on Feb. 2, 2022.

“We are pleased to bring the GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic to Orillia on Feb. 2 as one more way for Orillia and area residents to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “I encourage anyone who has not received their vaccination or booster dose to mark your calendar for Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. to book your appointment. Don’t miss the bus on this opportunity to help keep yourself, your loved ones and your community safe.”

The GO-VAXX bus will be parked at the Orillia Waterfront Centre (Port of Orillia), located at 50 Centennial Dr., on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required and will be available to book beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022 by visiting ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

The GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic will provide the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for first, second and booster doses, as well as the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11, for those who are eligible. For eligibility requirements, please visit ontario.ca/COVID-19 or the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

When attending your appointment, please remember to:

Bring your health card — if you do not have a health card or if it’s expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s licence, passport, status card or birth certificate. Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated. Dress for the weather in case there is a line-up. Wear clothing that allows for easy access to your upper arm, such as a loose-fitting top or a T-shirt. Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.

If you require mobility assistance at your appointment, please speak with an on-site attendant when you arrive for your appointment. Do not visit the GO-VAXX bus if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information regarding the GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic, please visit the Ontario GO-VAXX bus website. For more information regarding City of Orillia facilities and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit orillia.ca/COVID-19.